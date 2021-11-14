• Sundance Film Festival winner “Nine Days” will play at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students. For more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• The Brewery Comedy Tour is coming to Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. today. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/9pr799rk.
Monday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will meet at 3:15 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will put on a production of “Once Upon a Crime: The Trial of Goldilocks” at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Monday-Wednesday
• The acclaimed movie “Pay it Forward” plays at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
