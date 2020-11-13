Today
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Touch of Grey will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. This band performs acoustic-electric rock, country and blues classics.
Today & Saturday
• Gallows Frames & Gifts, 150 S. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello, will host its 39th annual holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. They will be serving a few safe and appropriate treats and handing out special gifts with every purchase.
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. A very limited number of tickets are available now by calling box office manager Julie McKnight at 208-282-3330, or purchasing online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are required for all patrons and staff. Seats will be automatically assigned in groups of two. Free live-streaming tickets will be available for all performances. More livestream information can be found at isu.edu/sopa.
Saturday
• Pocatello Christian Outreach Center will host a mass food distribution event starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. They will hand out food boxes until they’re gone.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Moon Gypsies will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. inside the historic Yellowstone Hotel.
