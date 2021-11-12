Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• MandM Paint Party will be at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, from 6 to 9 p.m. today. Bring out your artistic side in time for the holidays. MandM supplies the paint, brushes and canvas. Reservations are required. Contact MandM at 208-220-6949 or mandmpaintparties@gmail.com.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Portneuf Blues Project will perform live starting at 9 p.m. today at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• The annual ISU Women’s Club Holiday Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the ISU Pond Student Union Ballroom. There will also be a gift basket silent auction on today only, along with lunch being served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is free in the main Pond Student Union parking lot for this event. Entrance admission is free.
• The movie “Free Guy” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU.. When a video game character starts making his own decisions, it suddenly turns the game world and the real world upside down. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will put on a production of “Once Upon a Crime: The Trial of Goldilocks” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
• Opera ISU and the ISU Chamber orchestra will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” the beloved one-act holiday opera by Gian-Carlo Menotti, in a semi-staged concert version at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Bilyeu Theater at ISU’s Frazier Hall. Admission is free, and masks are required.
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets are $14 for adults and $9 for children ages 6 to 18. Children under 6 will not be admitted. To purchase tickets, visit or call the box office at 208-282-3595 or purchase online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are required.
Saturday
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host an Anniversary Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be tarot and oracle readings, henna, crystal emotional Assessments, animal spirit guide readings and more.
• Symbii Home Health and Hospice Idaho will host a Hope for the Holidays event at noon Saturday at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. It is an afternoon filled with memories, entertainment, education, support and lunch. Bring a picture of your loved one if you would like to honor and remember them during this event. For more information, call Tera Hanson at 208-223-4639 or Stefney Layton at 208-751-0699.
• John Dalley will perform live from 8:30 to 10:10 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.