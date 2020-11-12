Today
• There will be a Pocatello City Council work session at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Zoo Idaho in Pocatello will host Wild Winter Wildlife from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today. This week’s class is about bears. Meet at Zoo Idaho Education Building at 3101 Ave of the Chiefs. Advanced registration required. Class sizes are limited due to COVID-19. Register at this case-sensitive link: bit.ly/2HYlu03. Cost is $10 per participant.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Dewdroppers will perform starting at 7 p.m. today at The Yellowstone restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Come for food, drinks and smooth jazz from this popular trio.
Friday
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Touch of Grey will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. This band performs acoustic-electric rock, country and blues classics.
Friday & Saturday
• Gallows Frames & Gifts, 150 S. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello, will host its 39th annual holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. They will be serving a few safe and appropriate treats and handing out special gifts with every purchase.
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. A very limited number of tickets are available now by calling box office manager Julie McKnight at 208-282-3330, or purchasing online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are required for all patrons and staff. Seats will be automatically assigned in groups of two. Free live-streaming tickets will be available for all performances. More livestream information can be found at isu.edu/sopa.
