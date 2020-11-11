Today
• Wanderlust Craft Beer & Wine, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a fall wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission will be holding an open house at Brady Chapel, located in Mountain View Cemetery, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. At the event, HPC members will answer questions about the nearly century-old structure.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, is now hosting open mic night every Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.
• Sew In Stitches, 777 Yellowstone Ave., Suite B, in Pocatello, will host open crochet at 7 p.m. today. Open crochet is a fun night to bring your unfinished projects to work on with friends. Admission is $5 at the door.
Thursday
• There will be a Pocatello City Council work session at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Zoo Idaho in Pocatello will host Wild Winter Wildlife from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Each class will investigate the unique adaptations of our animal family. This week’s class is about bears. Meet at Zoo Idaho Education Building at 3101 Ave of the Chiefs. Advanced registration required. Class sizes are limited due to COVID-19. Register at this case-sensitive link: bit.ly/2HYlu03. Cost is $10 per participant.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Dewdroppers will perform starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Yellowstone restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Come for food, drinks and smooth jazz from this popular trio.
