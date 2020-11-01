Today
• There will be a bass competition brought to you by T-Dub Customs and Bassheads from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Pocatello, 633 Bullock St. in Pocatello. The event will also serve as a toy drive for Idaho Toys for Tots. Entry fee for the competition is $20 plus a $10 toy. There will also be a raffle.
• Highland Golf Course in Pocatello will host a fundraiser scramble tournament today to benefit a local 1-year-old girl who was recently mauled by a dog. The cost to participate in the scramble tournament, which starts at noon, is $40. That price includes both fees for greens and carts. The tournament will utilize a shotgun start, meaning all participants will start playing in the tournament at the same time from different holes on the course. Tournament registration is available at the course on Sunday morning, but those interested in participating are encouraged to contact Kadee Cavanee at 208-220-3254 in advance to sign up.
Monday
• There will be a free Medicare annual enrollment educational event regarding what Medicare means for you at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Silver Key Benefits office, 475 Yellowstone Ave., Suite D, in Pocatello. Seating is limited, so please RSVP. For more information, contact Cristie Stone at 208-220-3715 or Shelbi Ferdinand at 208-680-0585.
• The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will present “Knock ‘Em Dead: A Spooktacular Comedy Variety Show” at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
