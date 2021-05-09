Today
• The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will host a Religious Exploration meeting from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today on Zoom. Ev Dyck and Muriel Roberts from the Social Justice Committee guide the meeting on the proposed 8th Principle (on social justice). Come learn about the origins of the 8th Principle, what it’s all about and why it’s important for our current social climate. Find the Zoom link at pocatellouu.org.
Monday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.
• The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will meet at 4:05 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Relations Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend to get tips on panning, sluicing, dredging, demos, equipment and metal detecting. COVID-19 precautions will be in place. For more information, message 208-244-2633.
