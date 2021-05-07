Today
• Police Union negotiations will be held at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Gables Assisted Living & Memory Care, 1451 Bannock Highway in Pocatello, will host the second annual Mother’s Day Parade starting at 11 a.m. today. Line up with your decorated car in the parking lot south of the Gables.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• There will be a Mother’s Day Planting Party at 3 p.m. today at David Price’s Farmers Insurance office, 485 W. Chubbuck Road. They will be providing all the supplies and materials to create a planter.
• Intuitive Wellness & Beauty, previously known as the Luxe Lash Club, will be hosting a launch party for their official rebranding from 3 to 8 p.m. today at 150 S. Arthur Ave., Suite 223, there will be refreshments and treats, a raffle for a grand prize and a runner-up prize, and swag bags that include random prizes.
• First Friday Art Walk takes place downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. today. Plan to stroll through downtown and enjoy some great shopping, art, live music and dining specials.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• Willow Creek will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Leavitt Center Pocatello’s Community Center for the Arts, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, will host Broadway or Bust: A Musical Revue at 7 p.m. today and at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are just $10 at the door.
Saturday
• Calvary Chapel of Pocatello, 1633 Olympus Drive, will be distributing 2,000 free boxes of fresh refrigerated food starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The food is first-come, first-served.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The U.S. Forest Service is hosting a Lead Draw clean-up event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Meet at the Lead Draw parking lot. Bring your own gloves. USFS will provide garbage bags. For more information, call 208-236-7500.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.
• Zoo Idaho, 2900 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, will host Raptor Zone — in which participants will have a chance to learn about the zoo’s raptors — at 11 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $10, and advanced registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at www.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host a free “Crafts & Games with Mom” event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Saturday Night Live featuring Orla O’Connor starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Happy Havoc will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.