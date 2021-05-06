Today
• There will be a budget meeting at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• AARP will be doing taxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck.
• Business Women of Pocatello will host a networking lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. today at Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, followed by the regular council meet at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• The Blackfoot School of Ballet & Theatrical Arts will present “Trip To Wonderland,” a short adaptation of the classic tale of “Alice in Wonderland,” at 6:30 p.m. today at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher Ave. in Blackfoot,
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
• Police Union negotiations will be held at 9 a.m. Friday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Gables Assisted Living & Memory Care, 1451 Bannock Highway in Pocatello, will host the second annual Mother’s Day Parade starting at 11 a.m. Friday. Line up with your decorated car in the parking lot south of the Gables. The North Bannock Fire Department will lead the parade through the parking lot where the Gables 2 residents will be, we will then proceed south on Bannock Highway to the Gables 1 where the residents will be waiting.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• There will be a Mother’s Day Planting Party at 3 p.m. Friday at David Price’s Farmers Insurance office, 485 W. Chubbuck Road. They will be providing all the supplies and materials to create a planter filled with gorgeous flowers.
• Intuitive Wellness & Beauty, previously known as the Luxe Lash Club, will be hosting a launch party for their official rebranding on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. Located inside the Historic Federal Building, 150 S. Arthur Ave., Suite 223, there will be refreshments and treats, a raffle for a grand prize and a runner-up prize, and swag bags that include random prizes.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• First Friday Art Walk takes place downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Plan to stroll through downtown and enjoy some great shopping, art, live music and dining specials.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free on Fridays and guys are just $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Willow Creek will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• Leavitt Center Pocatello’s Community Center for the Arts, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, will host Broadway or Bust: A Musical Revue at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are just $10 at the door.
