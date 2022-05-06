Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The May First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today throughout downtown Pocatello. Art walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission is free.
• The Pocatello Mystic Market will kick off its second year today. From 5 to 9 p.m., various artists, healers and vendors will be gathered at the Historic Downtown Pavillon, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Summer Bloom will perform live from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. today at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Almost Famous, with special guest Shandi Michelle, will perform live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Comedian Tracy Morgan will put on a show at 8 p.m. today at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Ticket prices range from $39 to $59 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
Today & Saturday
• Gas, Food and Lodging will perform live in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, from 8 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday.
Saturday
• Residents of Pocatello and Chubbuck are invited to take part in the Annual Community-Wide Spring Cleanup, slated for Saturday. Participants are asked to meet at the NeighborWorks Pavilion at Caldwell Park, which is located at the corner of South Seventh Avenue and East Lewis Street, between 8:30 and 10 a.m. All cleanup participants will receive a free pancake and sausage breakfast cooked up by the Chamber Chiefs. Free gloves and trash bags will be distributed and cleanup assignments made at that time.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Superheroes & Scones event on Saturday. Make your way through the obstacle course, get a scone and get a picture with a superhero. Sign up for 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at soulscapeyogastudio.com.
• Jarid Greene will perform live starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Shawn’s Smoke and Fire BBQ, 1015 N. 10th Ave. in Pocatello.
• The band Como La Flor will perform live at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Tickets are $19 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
Saturday & Sunday
• Pocatello Downs will host live horse racing on Saturday and Sunday at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello. Gates open at noon, and the first race starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $2.
