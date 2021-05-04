Today
• AARP will be doing taxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck.
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host a Rock Painting Party from 4 to 9 p.m. today. Admission is $5 and includes rocks, paints and brushes. All ages welcome.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Wednesday
• Portneuf Medical Center will break ground on the new Portneuf Medical Plaza at Northgate at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Northgate.
• AARP will be doing taxes from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Power County Senior Center, 180 Idaho St. in American Falls.
• The Idaho Heritage Conference will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, is hosting a Cinco De Mayo celebration on Wednesday. They will be introducing their new Maquey Mexican Lager. The Corn Dog Co. Food Truck will be on their back patio from 5 to 9 p.m., and Gas Food & Lodging will be performing from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Lava Hillside Suites, 289 E. First Alley N S in Lava Hot Springs.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• UnBroken will perform starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Oasis Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello, to celebrate Cinco De Mayo.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
