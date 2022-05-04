• The Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., hosts oil painting classes on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginners are happily accepted. These pay-as-you-go classes are $12 each.
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. today in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo and karaoke every Wednesday. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m., and karaoke starts at 10 p.m.
• Pop Rox will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. today at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
• Virginia Transformer will host a job fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday on site at 3770 Pole Line Road in Pocatello. They are hiring in several departments for both first and second shift. Bring your updated resume and interview on the spot.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a Cinco de Mayo Celebration starting at 5 p.m. Thursday. There will be new beers to try and food specials.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• Looking for a Christ-centered education? Legacy Christian School, 1633 Olympus Drive in Pocatello, will host an enrollment Q&A and school tour at 7 p.m. Thursday. Call 208-237-9500 to register and be put in a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.