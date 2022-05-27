• Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Small Engine Repair Classes at 7 p.m. every Sunday through June 5. This course is geared towards adults, but can take some mature youth as well. Cost is $25.
Today & Monday
• The 18th annual Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial at Century High School in Pocatello will be open this weekend 24 hours a day until the closing ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday.
Monday
• The Bannock County Veterans Memorial Association at 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello is hosting a special Memorial Day ceremony and free luncheon 11 a.m. Monday. The ceremony will honor all of those that have been lost while serving.
• The Friends of the Brady Chapel and the Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission will be hosting the Brady Chapel’s Centennial Celebration and Open House at the chapel, located in Mountain View Cemetery, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. At noon, there will be a presentation on the importance and significance of the chapel and the history behind it.
• The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.