Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The official dedication of the Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument and Plaza is set for 1 p.m. today at 1775 Gold Star Drive in Pocatello.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. today. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages, and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Comedy Project will host Comedy night from 8 to 9:30 p.m. today at MP Dance Company, 575 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $5.
• Singer-songwriter Paul Bodily will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Be Our Guest, Dinner with Belle” at 6 and 8:15 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets, which include dinner, range from $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com.
Saturday
• The 24th annual Jay Anderson Memorial Tour of Marsh Creek Valley will take place Saturday. Start and finish at the Pocatello Community Charter School, 995 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. The 26-mile ride loops through Inkom, 60-mile ride loops through McCammon before returning to Inkom and Pocatello, and the 100-mile ride goes out to the south end of Marsh Creek Valley before returning via Downey, Arimo and McCammon and Inkom. Registration is $35 if you sign up online by Friday at bikereg.com/tmcv or $45 for same-day registration. Check-in takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. with start times at 7 and 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at the school afterward.
• Calvary Chapel, 1633 Olympus Drive in Pocatello, will be receiving 1,200 boxes of fresh refrigerated food at 9 a.m. Saturday. The food is first-come, first-served and will be given away free with no registration required.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, hanging flower baskets, bedding plants and more.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Colossal Fight Company, 546 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host the 2021 Jiu Jitsu Summit starting at noon Saturday. It’s a free open mat for people from all ranks, schools and associations. Everyone is welcome.
• The Pocatello Raceway, 1959 Boeing Ave., will host night racing on Saturday. Pit gates open at 2 p.m.; front gates and trackside open at 5 p.m.; racing starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 7 to 12, and free for children 6 and under as well as military members and veterans.
• The Rooftop Bar, 289 E. First Aly St. in Lava Hot Springs, will host a Memorial Day Brawl from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. General admission is $30 per person. Doors open at 4 p.m. There will be a party after the fights.
• Close to Midnight will perform live from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello. There will be free tacos to the first 50 people in the door. Admission is $10 per person and includes all games and entertainment. All ages are welcome.
• Bluegrass-folk singer Shawn Barnby will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
