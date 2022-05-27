Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Bret Michaels will perform today at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello as part of Go Out Local’s Summer Concert Series. Tickets are available at idahoconcertseries.com. Doors open at 6 p.m., the opening act will start at 6:30 p.m. and the main act will take the stage at 8 p.m.
• ClaireVoyance will perform live from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Off the Rails, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• Dustin Armstrong will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Almost Famous will perform live from 8 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today-Monday
• The 18th annual Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial at Century High School in Pocatello will be open this weekend. The event will kick off with a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. today. The field will then be open to the public 24 hours a day until the closing ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday. The annual Run to Remember is scheduled for 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Those interested can register at the track at 8 a.m. that morning for a $10 donation that goes toward the cost of setting up the memorial. The United Service Organizations Show is at 2 p.m. Saturday and will feature a patriotic-themed talent show the whole family can enjoy.
Saturday
• Idaho Fish and Game’s “Take Me Fishing” trailer will be at Edson Fichter Pond in Pocatello from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to get kids excited about fishing. No fishing license required. Check out fishing equipment for free on a first-come, first-served basis.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Ross Park Aquatic Complex in Pocatello will kick off its 2022 season at noon Saturday, weather permitting.
• Country music star Coffey Anderson will perform on Saturday at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello. Tickets are available at countryconcertseries.com. Doors open at 6 p.m., the opening act will start at 6:30 p.m. and the main act will take the stage at 8 p.m.
• SpudMother will perform live starting at 7 p.m. Saturday on the patio at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
