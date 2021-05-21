Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Touch of Grey will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Be Our Guest, Dinner with Belle” at 6 and 8:15 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets, which include dinner, range from $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Moana Jr.” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, with an additional showing at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N Main St., Suite G., in Pocatello, will present the irreverent puppet comedy “Hand of God” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15. Adults only. For reservations and further information, go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, hanging flower baskets, bedding plants and more.
• Southeastern Idaho Public Health is hosting a free fun run for Children’s Mental Health Month starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. The fun run is for all abilities and ages. Register at surveymonkey.com/r/2021_CMH_Awareness.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Zoo Idaho, 2900 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, will host Raptor Zone — in which participants will have a chance to learn about the zoo’s raptors — at 11 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $10, and advanced registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at www.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.
• There will be live horse racing at Pocatello Downs on Saturday. Gates open at noon; racing starts at 1 p.m. There will be parimutuel betting and food trucks. Admission is $2. Kids 12 and under are free.
• Jarid Greene will perform live starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Off The Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Saturday Night Live featuring Shawn Barnby starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
• LuAnne Berry will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.