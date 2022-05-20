Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Best Picture Oscar nominee “Licorice Pizza” will play at 5 and 7:30 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU’s Pond Student Union. Admission is $1 for everyone or free for ISU summer students. For more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/licorice.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host an open mic comedy show today. Open to anyone who thinks they’re funny. Time slots are first come, first served. Registration is at 7 p.m., and the show runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Prizes for the best “comic of the night.” No cover charge.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Freestyle Friday, an all-ages freestyle rap battle, starting at 8 p.m. today. Admission is $5 at the door and there is no fee to enter the competition.
• Jarid Greene will perform live starting at 9 p.m. today at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Westside Players are putting on a production of “Yankee Tavern,” a conspiracy thriller, at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at westsideplayers.org or at the door until 7:20 p.m. the day of the show.
• 3G Country will perform live from 8 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• Come walk/run for the Teen Mental Health Awareness 5K Hosted by the Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council on Saturday at Lower Ross Park in Pocatello. This event is free and open to the public. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at Lower Ross Park. Snacks and a free T-shirt will be given out to all runners while supplies last. Register online at pocatello.seamlessdocs.com/f/MOmyac5krun. or same-day registration is available on the morning of May 21 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Southeastern Idaho Public Health is hosting the second annual “Family Wellness Wiggle” on from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex’s Pavilion #2. The free event promotes wellness for people of all abilities and ages. There will be a variety of movement-based competitions, including a low-key race around the complex, hula hoop and headstand contests and a kite-flying contest (weather permitting). The first 100 people to register for the event on siphidaho.org will receive a free T-shirt. Registration is not required to attend.
• Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their first Summer 2022 Flash Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Hardcover and softcover books along with specialty items will be available at the library’s rear plaza, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact the library at 208-232-1263.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Reed’s Waffles & Ice Cream, 1301 S. Fifth Ave .in Pocatello, will hold its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be giveaways, games and prizes for the whole family.
• The IOOF Portneuf Lodge, 325 W. Lander St. in Pocatello, will host bingo night starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $20 to get in. Bring your bingo daubers and your lucky troll dolls! If you don’t have daubers, there will be some available to purchase, as well as food and drinks.
• Best By Yesterday will perform live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Movies at the Port are back for the second week of the summer with Disney’s “Encanto” screening on Saturday in Pocatello. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs and popcorn, and join us on the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good family-friendly time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.