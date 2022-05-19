Today
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, is hosting “Vini d’Italia” wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. Experience a delicious selection of sparkling and red wines from Italy. Cost is $12 for five pours.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• Spudmother will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. today at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Best Picture Oscar nominee “Licorice Pizza” will play at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Bengal Theater at ISU’s Pond Student Union. Admission is $1 for everyone or free for ISU summer students. For more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/licorice.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host an open mic comedy show on Friday. Open to anyone who thinks they’re funny. Time slots are first come, first served. Registration is at 7 p.m., and the show runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Prizes for the best “comic of the night.” No cover charge.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Freestyle Friday, an all-ages freestyle rap battle, starting at 8 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5 at the door and there is no fee to enter the competition.
• Jarid Greene will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Friday at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• Westside Players are putting on a production of “Yankee Tavern,” a conspiracy thriller, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at westsideplayers.org or at the door until 7:20 p.m. the day of the show.
• 3G Country will perform live from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
