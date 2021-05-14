Today
• Mountain Valley Baptist Church, 202 S. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello, will host a building dedication at 11 a.m. today. A complimentary meal will be served after the service. Call 208-840-9876 if you need a ride.
Monday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N Main St., Suite G., in Pocatello, will present the irreverent puppet comedy “Hand of God” at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15. Adults only. For reservations and further information, go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
