Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host free swing and line dancing lessons from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today.
Today & Saturday
• The town of Lava Hot Springs will host its annual Wellness Festival today and Saturday. Visit wellness.lavahotsprings.org for a full schedule of events and to register.
• The city of Pocatello will be hosting a hiring fair from 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Public Works Annex, 2405 Garrett Way, and Optimist/Tydeman Park, North Eighth Avenue and East Sherman Street, to fill seasonal and full-time positions. If you can’t attend the hiring event but would like to see what jobs are available, visit pocatello.us/546/Employment-Opportunities.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Be Our Guest, Dinner with Belle” at 6 and 8:15 p.m. today and Saturday. The theater will also put on a production of “Moana Jr.” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, with an additional showing at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for both shows can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com.
• The Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds will host three monster truck shows: at 7 p.m. today and at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. They’ll be sold at the gate until the event sells out and advanced ticket sales are available at hylitereal.com.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N Main St., Suite G., in Pocatello, will present the irreverent puppet comedy “Hand of God” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $15. Adults only. For reservations and further information, go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Pocatello Christian Outreach Center will be partnering with Idaho Foodbank for a free food distribution at Holt Arena in Pocatello on Saturday. The event will start no later than 10 a.m. but will start earlier if the truck arrives earlier. Food is first-come, first-served.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.
• The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting, in the south parking lot of the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. Prices are $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperbacks.
• Pocatello Animal Services and Aiding to Adoption Rescue will be holding a rabies vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs. No appointments are necessary. Other services being offered at the clinic include microchipping and licensing. The rabies vaccines will be $10. Dogs brought to the clinic must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier.
• Zoo Idaho, 2900 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, will host Raptor Zone — in which participants will have a chance to learn about the zoo’s raptors — at 11 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $10, and advanced registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at www.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.
• Join Sen. Jim Guthrie, Rep. Randy Armstrong and Rep. Kevin Andrus to discuss the 2021 legislative session from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Chubbuck City Hall, 5160 Yellowstone Ave.
• The Pocatello Raceway, near the Pocatello Regional Airport, will open for the season on Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children ages 7 to 12, and free for younger children, military members and veterans.
• “The Personal History of David Copperfield” will be shown at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com/david. Masks are required.
• The 2021 Pocatello Friends of NRA Dinner and Fundraiser will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Red Lion Hotel, 1555 Pocatello Creek Road. There will be live and silent auctions, raffles and games. There is a limited number of seating available. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact Mal at blemsn@eoni.com or 541-786-1231.
• The band Best Best Yesterday will perform starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Moon Gypsies will also perform from 5 to 7 p.m.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a punk/metal show starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.
• The band Touch of Grey will perform from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Saturday Night Live featuring the band Hired Gun Co. starting at 7:30 p.m.
• Ron Clayson will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
