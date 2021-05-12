Today
• AARP will be doing taxes from 1 to 5 p.m. today at the Power County Senior Center, 180 Idaho St. in American Falls.
• The Golf Advisory Board will meet at 1 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• AARP will be doing taxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck.
• The annual Southeast Idaho Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet will be held starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace Ave. in Pocatello. There will be raffles, games and auctions. To purchase tickets, visit events.rmef.org/shop/southeastidaho.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• The American Falls High School band Red Gate will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Be Our Guest, Dinner with Belle” at 6 and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets, which include dinner, range from $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Moana Jr.” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with an additional showing at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com.
