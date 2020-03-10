Today
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a Move and Shout exercise class at 5 p.m. at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1071 Renee Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• 1st Choice Urgent Care, 1595 Bannock Highway in Pocatello, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. today. Light refreshments will be served, and those who attend will receive a free first-aid kit.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Chubbuck Land Use & Development Commission will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. today at Chubbuck City Council Chambers, 5160 Yellowstone Ave.
• Zoo Idaho will host Science Night Trivia at 7:30 p.m. today at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner, and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to five people).
City of Pocatello will host Day Street Bus Stop Pre-Bid Meeting at 9 a.m., Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
Pocatello Regional Airport Commission Meeting will be at noon, Airport Conference Room.
City of Pocatello will host Site Plan Review Meeting at 1:30 p.m., Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
City of Pocatello will host Sister Cities Committee Meeting at 5:15 p.m., Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
City of Pocatello will host Urban Wildlife Task Force Meeting at 6 p.m., Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
Today & Wednesday
• “Like a Boss” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater in ISU’s Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/dark.
Wednesday
• The fourth annual Positive Body Symposium at ISU will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and will feature keynote speaker Meg Johnson. The symposium is free and open to the public in the Pond Student Union Wood and Little Wood River Rooms on the second floor. Registration is required. Johnson, the keynote speaker, has motivated thousands of people across the globe with her motto: when life gets too hard to stand, just keep on rolling. For more information or to register, contact Stephanie Richardson at 208-282-3590 or at richstep@isu.edu.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Life, Inc at 640 Pershing Ave. Before the confidential support group meeting is a class covering various aspects of mental health from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
City of Pocatello will host Child Care Advisory Committee Meeting at 10 a.m., Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
City of Pocatello will host Golf Advisory Committee Meeting at 1 p.m., Community Recreation Center.
City of Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission Clarification Meeting will be at 6 p.m., Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
City of Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
