Today
• The 2020 ISU Health Fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in the ISU Pond Student Union Ballroom. Health screening services are available from ISU Kasiska Division of Health Sciences Clinics and discounted laboratory services offered by Portneuf Medical Center will be available all day. Also, live food demonstrations will be available. For more information, visit isu.edu/healthfair.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold four meetings today at Pocatello City Hall: a budget meeting at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers; a special council meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; and the regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The East Idaho Real Heroes awards event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. today at Melaleuca Headquarters, 4609 W. 65th St. in Idaho Falls. Join us as the Idaho Red Cross recognizes brave men and women from East Idaho whose extraordinary acts of courage make them someone’s hero. For more information, contact Luis Islas at luis.islas@redcross.org or 208-807-0225.
• Zoo Idaho will host Science Talks 2020 on various Thursdays through May. The next event will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Jenny Jackson of Idaho Fish and Game will give the presentation. This event is free, but donations are welcome.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Filmed By Bike Festival will take place today at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. Join in celebrating a worldwide love of bikes with food, drinks and a showcase of the World’s Best Bike Movies from Filmed by Bike. The event starts at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6 p.m. to enjoy grub from Park Avenue Grill and drinks from Idaho Brewing Co. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets are available at fbbidahofalls.brownpapertickets.com.
• Pocatello High School proudly presents “Beauty And The Beast” in the auditorium today, Friday, Saturday and Monday. General admission is $8; students with activity cards and children 10 and under are $5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
• Nick Hoff will perform his Laugh Like Heck show at 7 p.m. today at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at bit.ly/38jzvg2.
Today-Saturday
• The film “Spies in Disguise” will be showing at 7 p.m. today, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to isucinema.com.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the show are $16 on Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
Friday
• Pine Ridge Mall and Portneuf District Library hold “Storytime in Center Court” the first Friday of each month at 10 a.m. near the children’s play area in the mall. Each child receives a free book, and a mall merchant usually hands out treats at the end.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold an all-member meeting on Friday at the Clarion Inn in Pocatello. The sponsor is Target River, and the program is about the Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center. Cost is $15 per person. Check-in and trade tables open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch and the meeting begin at noon. RSVP by calling 208-233-1525 or emailing dbeckett@pocatelloidaho.com.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• From 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, ISU’s College of Arts and Letters is hosting the event “Family Plot Reading” at Barricade, 308 E. Center St. Dr. Alan Johnson, from the Department of English, will be reading from his new mystery novel at 4 p.m. Barricade will also be featuring ISU’s literary journal Black Rock and Sage from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Student representatives from the journal will have past editions for sale as well as their famous Bigfoot-inspired T-Shirts. Must be 21 to enter.
• First Friday Art Walk will take place in Old Town Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Stroll through downtown and enjoy art, music, food, fashion and more. Admission is free.
• The annual High School Art Show/Competition will be on display at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., March 6 to 27. The show will open at 5 p.m. during First Friday Art Walk on Friday, and winners will be announced at 7 p.m. Support our next generation of local artists by stopping by to view their wonderful work during the opening or between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on any weekday during the month.
• The Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship is sponsoring a World Day of Prayer Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Portneuf Sangha and Meditation Center, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello. Numerous faith groups will lead participants in prayers for peace, and there will be a formal ceremony uniting Pocatello women with those around the world seeking peace. All are invited to participate.
• 4 AM Club with George Asbo will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Dinner is special slow-cooked barbecue ribs with baked beans and cornbread for $11.
• Country music star Carlene Carter will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. Tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased at idahofallsarts.org/carlene-carter.
• Hyeri Choi and guest artist Jonathan Jung will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Come and enjoy a musical performance starring two talented people as they share their musical passions. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $7 for ISU faculty and staff, $5 for pre-college age students and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Children younger than 6 will not be admitted.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Steelhead Redd will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free.
• Undercover Popstar will be performing at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday.
Friday & Saturday
• ISU’s Department of Theatre and Dance will put on a production of “Bright Star” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Bistline Theatre in Pocatello. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, faculty and staff, $10 for children and $7 for ISU students with a Bengal ID and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595.
