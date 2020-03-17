Today
• The Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 7 a.m. at Elmer’s restaurant. Our next meeting is today. Prospective new members interested in community service are welcome and encouraged to contact us by text/voicemail at 208-251-9704 or email at gspinner50@gmail.com.
• The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet at noon today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Day Street Bus Stop bid opening at 2 p.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• There will be an adult softball organizational meeting at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
Wednesday
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• AARP, Chapter 288, will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Social hour will begin at 11 a.m. A spaghetti lunch will be served at noon for $6. After lunch, the business meeting will be held, and then there will be a memorial for those members that passed away in 2019. Chubbuck Mayor England will also speak to the group about what is going on in Chubbuck.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• There will be a Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair special meeting at noon Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a River Vision Action meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Heritage Conference Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host Lady Escape: Nature Art at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Draw inspiration from nature and create a canvas of art. Refreshments and snacks provided. Cost is $5 per person.
