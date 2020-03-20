Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello, is hosting bingo at 6:30 p.m. today. It costs $10 to play. The lounge is open to the public on Fridays.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a wine pairing at 6:30 p.m. today. Cost is $40 per person. Call 208-233-1322 to get on the list.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• The Chief of Police will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• Singer-songwriter Jareth X. Sampson will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
