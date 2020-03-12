Today
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a work session at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall. A budget meeting will immediately follow the work session.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Get your taxes prepared for free by IRS-certified AARP volunteers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Marshall Public Library in Pocatello. What to bring: Social Security Cards for you and all dependents you wish to claim; driver's license/photo ID; copy of last years tax return; W-2 forms from each employer; unemployment compensation statements; SSA-1099 form if you were paid by Social Security; all 1099 forms that show income; dependent care provider information (name, employer, lD, Social Security number). Program suited for most non-complex tax returns. See IRS Publication 3676-B for exclusions.
• ISU’s Pinyon Jay Press will host a free lecture with printmaker Andrew Huot on the art of printmaking at 4 p.m. today in Room 401 in the Fine Arts Building. During the lecture, Huot will discuss his books and letterpress artwork.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
• The Portneuf River Backcountry Horsemen’s first meeting of 2020 will be held at 7 p.m. today at the Old Idaho Power Building, 214 E. Center St. in Pocatello. Come learn about the Chief Joseph Trail Ride, an annual event sponsored by the Appaloosa Horse Club. Business and planning meeting to follow. For more information, visit prbch.org or call 208-221-4626.
Today-Saturday
• “Dolittle” will be shown at 7 p.m. today, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater in ISU’s Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/dark.
• ISU’s Department of Theatre and Dance will put on a production of “Bright Star” at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Bistline Theatre in Pocatello. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, faculty and staff, $10 for children and $7 for ISU students with a Bengal ID and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595.
Friday
• The College of Education and the Career Center at ISU will host the annual Education Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Wood River Room at the Pond Student Union. This event is designed to connect people seeking a teaching position with school districts from across the region looking to hire teachers for the 2020-21 school year. All persons searching for an education career are invited to attend. For more information, contact Amy Dressel at dresamy@isu.edu.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• A free, monthly educational event regarding what Medicare means for you will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the McCammon Library, 808 Center St. in McCammon. We will be going over the A, B, C, and D’s of Medicare, as well as, your rights and options as a recipient. Bring your questions and a friend. For more information, call Shelbi Ferdinand at 208-318-8142.
• The ISU College of Pharmacy annual Spaghetti Feed will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the college, 970 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. Tickets are $6 per person or four tickets for $20 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2vTwlCw.
• The Aaron Ball Band will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Dinner special is a reuben sandwich with homemade sauerkraut and side for $11.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will perform “Tales of Sorrow and Triumph” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Pocatello native and Grammy Award-winning soprano Jessica Jones joins the ISCS to perform selections from some of opera and literature’s most captivating stories. Tickets run $13 to $40 and are available online at www.thesymphony.us or by calling 208-282-3595.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the band Soul Full of Blues in The Loft from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is free.
