Today
• The City Council will hold two meetings at Pocatello City Hall today: a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; and the regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello, is hosting bingo at 6:30 p.m. Friday. It costs $10 to play. The lounge is open to the public on Fridays.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a wine pairing at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Cost is $40 per person. Call 208-233-1322 to get on the list.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• The Chief of Police will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The band Relyx will perform starting at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
