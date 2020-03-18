Today
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• AARP, Chapter 288, will hold its monthly meeting today at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Social hour will begin at 11 a.m. A spaghetti lunch will be served at noon for $6. After lunch, the business meeting will be held, and then there will be a memorial for those members that passed away in 2019. Chubbuck Mayor England will also speak to the group about what is going on in Chubbuck.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• There will be a Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair special meeting at noon today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a River Vision Action meeting at 3:30 p.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Heritage Conference Committee will meet at 5 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host Lady Escape: Nature Art at 7:30 p.m. today. Draw inspiration from nature and create a canvas of art. Refreshments and snacks provided. Cost is $5 per person.
Thursday
• The City Council will hold two meetings at Pocatello City Hall on Thursday: a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; and the regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
