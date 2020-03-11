Today
• The fourth annual Positive Body Symposium at ISU will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and will feature keynote speaker Meg Johnson. The symposium is free and open to the public in the Pond Student Union Wood and Little Wood River Rooms on the second floor. Registration is required. Johnson, the keynote speaker, has motivated thousands of people across the globe with her motto: when life gets too hard to stand, just keep on rolling. For more information or to register, contact Stephanie Richardson at 208-282-3590 or at richstep@isu.edu.
• Happy Hands Quilt Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. today in the basement of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Betty at 208-775-3459 or Kay at 208-233-2945.
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Golf Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. today in the Community Recreation Center.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Life, Inc at 640 Pershing Ave. Before the confidential support group meeting is a class covering various aspects of mental health from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall. The regular commission meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.• “Like a Boss” will be shown at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater in ISU’s Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/dark.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall. A budget meeting will immediately follow the work session.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• ISU’s Pinyon Jay Press will host a free lecture with printmaker Andrew Huot on the art of printmaking at 4 p.m. Thursday in Room 401 in the Fine Arts Building. During the lecture, Huot will discuss his books and letterpress artwork.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Copper Summit Assisted Living, 2424 Birdie Thompson Drive in Pocatello.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
• The Portneuf River Backcountry Horsemen’s first meeting of 2020 will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Old Idaho Power Building, 214 E. Center St. in Pocatello. Come learn about the Chief Joseph Trail Ride, an annual event sponsored by the Appaloosa Horse Club. Business and planning meeting to follow. For more information, visit prbch.org or call 208-221-4626.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.