Today
• Pine Ridge Mall and Portneuf District Library hold “Storytime in Center Court” the first Friday of each month at 10 a.m. near the children’s play area in the mall. Each child receives a free book, and a mall merchant usually hands out treats at the end.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold an all-member meeting today at the Clarion Inn in Pocatello. The sponsor is Target River, and the program is about the Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center. Cost is $15 per person. Check-in and trade tables open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch and the meeting begin at noon. RSVP by calling 208-233-1525 or emailing dbeckett@pocatelloidaho.com.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• From 3:30 to 5 p.m. today, ISU’s College of Arts and Letters is hosting the event “Family Plot Reading” at Barricade, 308 E. Center St. Dr. Alan Johnson, from the Department of English, will be reading from his new mystery novel at 4 p.m. Barricade will also be featuring ISU’s literary journal Black Rock and Sage from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Student representatives from the journal will have past editions for sale as well as their famous Bigfoot-inspired T-Shirts. Must be 21 to enter.
• First Friday Art Walk will take place in Old Town Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. today. Stroll through downtown and enjoy art, music, food, fashion and more. Admission is free.
• The annual High School Art Show/Competition will be on display at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., today through March 27. The show will open at 5 p.m. during First Friday Art Walk today, and winners will be announced at 7 p.m. Support our next generation of local artists by stopping by to view their wonderful work during the opening or between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on any weekday during the month.
• The Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship is sponsoring a World Day of Prayer Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. today at the Portneuf Sangha and Meditation Center, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello. Numerous faith groups will lead participants in prayers for peace, and there will be a formal ceremony uniting Pocatello women with those around the world seeking peace. All are invited to participate.
• 4 AM Club with George Asbo will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. today at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Dinner is special slow-cooked barbecue ribs with baked beans and cornbread for $11.
• Country music star Carlene Carter will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. Tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased at idahofallsarts.org/carlene-carter.
• Hyeri Choi and guest artist Jonathan Jung will perform at 7:30 p.m. today in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Come and enjoy a musical performance starring two talented people as they share their musical passions. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $7 for ISU faculty and staff, $5 for pre-college age students and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Children younger than 6 will not be admitted.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Steelhead Redd will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free.
• Undercover Popstar will be performing at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, beginning at 9 p.m. today.
Today & Saturday
• The film “Spies in Disguise” will be showing at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to isucinema.com.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets for the show are $16 on Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
• ISU’s Department of Theatre and Dance will put on a production of “Bright Star” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Bistline Theatre in Pocatello. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, faculty and staff, $10 for children and $7 for ISU students with a Bengal ID and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595.
Saturday
• The Community Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Chubbuck’s Pine Ridge Mall.
• There will be a cleanup of Pocatello’s City Creek area starting at noon Saturday at the upper trailhead.
• Portneuf District Library, 5210 Stuart Ave. in Chubbuck, will host a Library Facility Planning Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Come in, ask questions, get some information and cast your vote about where you think the library should be located.
• There will be a Fort Hall Business Council candidates forum at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Eagle Lodge in Gibson north of Fort Hall. Potluck included. Hear from the 10 candidates running and ask your questions.
• The fifth annual Pocatello Dancing with the Stars will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello to raise money for Relay for Life. Tickets are $10 per person or $30 for a family of up to six.
• The Pocatello Arts Council Grants Subcommittee will convene a special meeting at 4 p.m. Saturday at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Bannock County Republican Party will hold its annual Lincoln Day Dinner event, “Make America Great in 2020,” on Saturday in the ISU Ballroom at the Student Union Building. There will be a meet and greet at 6 p.m. prior to the dinner. Doors for the dinner will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 at the door.
• The music of two of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time face off at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls, this week as two tribute bands present “Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown.” The tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show will play the hits of each of the bands at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater. Tickets range from $25 and $55 and can be purchased online at idahofallsarts.org.
• Singer-songwriter Ben Rector will perform at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s Hart Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $20 to $40. To purchase tickets, visit byui.edu/center-stage/ben-rector or call 208-496-3170.
• The band Crush will perform starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at Oasis Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host the Luddites beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
• Indie rock singer-songwriter Isaac Gunderson will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free.
• Happy Havoc will perform starting at 10 p.m. Saturday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.