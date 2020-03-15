Today
• The Cowboy Classic will take place today at Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom. One cowboy or cowgirl takes a ride down the mountain astride a barrel tethered by two teammates on downhill skis or boards. The course twists back and forth for speed control. A few bumps in the run add to the action. The rider will then have to rope a steer head at the bottom of the course. The Barrel Race registration fee is $30 per team. The course is just above the lodge making for a great spectator event. The event is limited to 50 Teams, so contestants are encouraged to register in advance at Pebble Creek. Registration closes at noon on race day and the race begins at 1 p.m. There is no charge for spectators.
• Oscar-winning movie "Bombshell" will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater. Based on a true story of sexual harassment in the workplace, a group of women employees, past and present, take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Sundays at 7 p.m. at Western Realty, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Monday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Census Complete Count Committee will meet at 11 a.m. Monday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Mondays at noon at Mandarin House, 675 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Chubbuck United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
• Get your taxes prepared for free by IRS-certified AARP volunteers from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Marshall Public Library in Pocatello. What to bring: Social Security Cards for you and all dependents you wish to claim; driver's license/photo ID; copy of last years tax return; W-2 forms from each employer; unemployment compensation statements; SSA-1099 form if you were paid by Social Security; all 1099 forms that show income; dependent care provider information (name, employer, lD, Social Security number). Program suited for most non-complex tax returns. See IRS Publication 3676-B for exclusions.
