Today
• Today, the Portneuf Sangha, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello, will continue a discussion of Mindfulness of the Thoughts and Feelings by watching and discussing the video talk by Jack Kornfield titled “Recognizing Our Emotions.” There will be chanting practice from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. At 10 a.m., there is a 30-minute silent meditation period with guidance offered for those who would like it. After the meditation, there will be a discussion of readings. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit portneufsangha.org.
• The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 309 N Garfield Ave., welcomes all to enjoy a worship gathering at 4 p.m. today. We will have a visiting UU minister, the Rev. Thomas Perchlik, in the pulpit. The topic is “The Myth of Ministry.” “Linger Longer” after the service for light refreshments and conversation.
• Best Picture Oscar winner “Parasite” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. This Korean movie follows a poor family who con their way into becoming servants of a rich family, but their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Sundays at 7 p.m. at Western Realty, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Monday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Mondays at noon at Mandarin House, 675 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Chubbuck United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
• Pocatello Branch NAACP’s general membership meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. All are welcome.
• The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” on Monday. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
• The Sawabi Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society will hold a program at 7 p.m. Monday in the North Fork Room of ISU’s Pond Student Union. Geoff Hogander will give a short talk on the plant family of the month. The main speaker, Paul Allen, has just returned from an extended trip to one of the most botanically diverse regions on the planet. Join him as he explores the three islands of the Central Visayas, Philippines. Refreshments will be available after the program. For more information, contact Hogander at 208-232-3437.
• “The SpongeBob Musical” Broadway show is coming to the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls, at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets start at $40 and can be found at idahofallsarts.org.
Monday-Wednesday
• The film “Underwater” will be showing at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to isucinema.com.
