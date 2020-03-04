Today
• Throughout the day today, Pocatello Dentist Carl Holm and staff at 350 E. Cedar St. will offer people in need a free exam or dental service — such as an X-ray, extraction or filling. Anyone interested in receiving free care should call 208-233-2525 or visit holmdentalpocatello.com for more information.
• There will be a special Pocatello Development Authority meeting at 11 a.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair Committee will meet at noon today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will meet for a luncheon meeting at noon today at the Clarion Inn. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. Lunch is $12. The group will be hearing a presentation from Dr. Thom Hasenpflug from the Idaho State-Civic Symphony. For more information, call Roger Wheeler at 208-237-5010 or Judy Liday at 208-317-6664.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Arthritis Autoimmune Support Group will begin meeting the first Wednesday of every month from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library in Pocatello. For more information, contact Carol at 208-244-4175 or Sherry at 208-380-9527.
• Silver Key Benefits will host its free monthly educational event regarding what Medicare means for you at 5:30 p.m. today at Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call Cristie Stone at 208-220-3715 or Shelbi Ferdinand at 208-318-8142.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Life, Inc at 640 Pershing Ave. Before the confidential support group meeting is a class covering various aspects of mental health from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Portneuf Valley Quilters’ Guild monthly meeting will be held today at Quail Ridge, 797 Hospital Way in Pocatello. Socializing starts at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. This month’s topic is Sewing Ergonomics. Call Marian at 208-254-3978 for more information.• The film “Underwater” will be showing at 7 p.m. today at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to isucinema.com.
Thursday
• The 2020 ISU Health Fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday in the ISU Pond Student Union Ballroom. Health screening services are available from ISU Kasiska Division of Health Sciences Clinics and discounted laboratory services offered by Portneuf Medical Center will be available all day. For more information, visit isu.edu/healthfair.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold four meetings Thursday at Pocatello City Hall: a budget meeting at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers; a special council meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; and the regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The East Idaho Real Heroes awards event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Melaleuca Headquarters, 4609 W. 65th St. in Idaho Falls. For more information, contact Luis Islas at luis.islas@redcross.org or 208-807-0225.• Zoo Idaho will host Science Talks 2020 on various Thursdays through May. The next event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Jenny Jackson of Idaho Fish and Game will give the presentation. This event is free, but donations are welcome.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.• The Filmed By Bike Festival will take place Thursday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. Join in celebrating a worldwide love of bikes with food, drinks and a showcase of the World’s Best Bike Movies from Filmed by Bike. The event starts at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6 p.m. to enjoy grub from Park Avenue Grill and drinks from Idaho Brewing Co. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets are available at fbbidahofalls.brownpapertickets.com.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.