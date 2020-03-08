Today
• Today, the Portneuf Sangha, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello, will continue discussion of Mindfulness of the Thoughts and Emotions by watching and discussing a video talk by Tara Brach titled “Beliefs Can Be a Prison.” There will be chanting practice from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. At 10 a.m., there is a 30-minute silent meditation period with guidance offered for those who would like it. After the meditation, there will be a discussion of readings. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit portneufsangha.org.
• Golden Globe-nominated “Dark Waters” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater in ISU’s Pond Student Union. Based on a true story, Mark Ruffalo stars as a corporate attorney who stumbles on a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations, Dupont. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/dark.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Sundays at 7 p.m. at Western Realty, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Monday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Mondays at noon at Mandarin House, 675 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Chubbuck United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
• ISU’s Diversity Resource Center will host an International Women’s Day celebration from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday in Rendezvous Suites A, B and C. The celebration will feature international women panelists from the ISU community. They will discuss how women’s rights have developed over the years in the countries they are from. They will address how women’s rights have affected them and the women they know, shedding light into the intricacies of such ideals in different parts of the globe. For more information, contact Stephanie Richardson at 208-282-3590 or at richstep@isu.edu.
• Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Veterans Memorial building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend to get tips on panning, sluicing, dredging, demos, equipment and metal detecting.
• Pocatello High School proudly presents “Beauty And The Beast” in the auditorium on Monday. General admission is $8; students with activity cards and children 10 and under are $5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will hold their monthly meeting Monday at the Senior Citizens Activity Center in the Bonneville Room 427 No. 6th at 11 a.m. Dean Hazen will be giving information on the benefits of boxing exercises for those with Parkinson’s.there will also be a display of materials available from the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s.
City of Pocatello will host Pocatello/Chubbuck Mayors’ Youth Advisory Council Meeting at 3:15 p.m., Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
City of Pocatello will host District 29D Annual Meeting at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
Monday-Wednesday
• “Like a Boss” will be shown at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater in ISU’s Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/dark.
