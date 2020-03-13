Today
• The College of Education and the Career Center at ISU will host the annual Education Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Wood River Room at the Pond Student Union. This event is designed to connect people seeking a teaching position with school districts from across the region looking to hire teachers for the 2020-21 school year. For more information, contact Amy Dressel at dresamy@isu.edu.
• There will be a walk against drugs and alcohol from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, beginning at the Fort Hall Trading Post, 2 N. Eagle Road in the gravel parking lot. The event will begin with an opening prayer and introduction, and the walk itself will begin at 10:30 a.m. It will then proceed down Eagle Road, Agency Road and end at the baseball field, where there will be a light lunch. Following the walk, a youth speaker will talk about addiction in families. There will then be a Missing and Murdered Indigenous People/Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women dance presentation. The event will end with guest speakers and a closing prayer. For more information, contact Paul Frank 208-530-3748 or Willeena George at 208-530-37645.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• A free, monthly educational event regarding what Medicare means for you will be held at 3 p.m. today at the McCammon Library, 808 Center St. in McCammon. We will be going over the A, B, C, and D’s of Medicare, as well as, your rights and options as a recipient. For more information, call Shelbi Ferdinand at 208-318-8142.
• The ISU College of Pharmacy annual Spaghetti Feed will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the college, 970 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. Tickets are $6 per person or four tickets for $20 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2vTwlCw.
• The Aaron Ball Band will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. today at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Dinner special is a reuben sandwich with homemade sauerkraut and side for $11.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will perform “Tales of Sorrow and Triumph” at 7:30 p.m. today at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Pocatello native and Grammy Award-winning soprano Jessica Jones joins the ISCS to perform selections from some of opera and literature’s most captivating stories. Tickets run $13 to $40 and are available online at www.thesymphony.us or by calling 208-282-3595.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the band Soul Full of Blues in The Loft from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today. Admission is free.
Today & Saturday
• “Dolittle” will be shown at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater in ISU’s Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/dark.
• ISU’s Department of Theatre and Dance will put on a production of “Bright Star” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Bistline Theatre in Pocatello. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, faculty and staff, $10 for children and $7 for ISU students with a Bengal ID and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595.
Saturday
• The 28th Annual Freestyle Rally will be held Saturday at Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom. All freestylers are invited to participate with events for skiers and boarders. The Legends of Liftline Event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Skiers and boarders will be judged giving it their all on a course down Upper Liftline. The Big Air Event is open to all boarders and skiers. This judged event is at 3 p.m. in the Terrain Park. The awards ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the lodge and competition winners will each receive medals. Entrance to the rally is $20 and will be held in the lodge from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All riders must have a valid lift ticket or season pass to access the course and features.
• The annual Shamrock Shuffle fundraiser for the Pocatello Free Clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lower Ross Park in Pocatello. Walk or run with two-legged or four-legged friends. Registration is $24. Register at bit.ly/335D8oS.
• Citizens are invited to join in an Idaho Women 100 event starting at the U.S. District Courthouse, 801 E. Sherman St., at 10 a.m. Saturday. At the Courthouse, the League of Women Voters will hold a bell ringing and proclamation reading. Immediately following the festivities at the Courthouse, attendees are invited to the Pocatello City Council Chambers, 911 N. Seventh Ave., for a celebration of the League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women and other women’s organizations in the community. The second half of the event will include a screening of the video “Ahead of Her Time,” a flag ceremony by Girls Scouts of the Silver Sage Council, posters highlighting the women who have served on the Pocatello City Council, a performance by the Reflections Choir and more. Light refreshments will be served.
• The Community Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Chubbuck’s Pine Ridge Mall.
• ISU’s physics and mathematics programs will host “Pi Day Science” at Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Kids ages 5 to 16 will be awarded a small pie if they can successfully complete a science or math challenge. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Steve Shropshire at shrostev@isu.edu or at 208-282-2212.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the classic rock band Better with Beer from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
• The Mule Deer Foundation, Southeast Idaho Chapter, will hold its annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with doors opening 5 p.m., at Courtesy Ford-Lincoln, 1600 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. For ticket information, call Gabe Allen at 208-241-4241 or visit muledeer.org.
• Feeding the 5000 Families Food Drive will hold a Mind On Hunger event at 5 p.m. Saturday at Community of Christ, 4588 Bannock Highway. The event will give the community an opportunity to focus on hunger and food insecurity in our area by choosing a food or beverage to give up for the day and then join us for a reflective service. We will share our experience with the day of fasting by choice. We will enjoy light refreshments to break our fast, sharing space for prayer or meditation. Jonna Boote from the Idaho Foodbank will share facts on hunger and food insecurity in our community. For more information, contact Jolene at 208-317-5856 or Jenny at 208-380-1084.
• The Jane Austen Literary Society will host a Regency ball at 6 p.m. Saturday in the ISU Pond Student Union Ballroom. Dance instruction and refreshments are provided. Formal or period dress is encouraged, but not required. Tickets prices at the door are $3 for students, $7 for individuals and $10 for couples.
• As part of its “A Season of Note” series, ISU will host Catapult, a magical production that features incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Jensen Grand Concert Hall in Pocatello. Tickets run $15 to $25 for adults and $10 and $20 for children and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the box office 208-282-3595.
• The band Sons of Bannock will perform starting at 10 p.m. Saturday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
