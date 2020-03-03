Today
• The Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 7 a.m. at Elmer’s restaurant. The next meeting is today. Prospective new members interested in community service are welcome and encouraged to contact us by text/voicemail at 208-251-9704 or email at gspinner50@gmail.com.
• The March meeting of Gate City Ladies will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. We would like to invite ladies to join us for friendship, service projects, special interest groups and so much more. There will be someone at the door to greet you. Refreshments will be served.
• There will be a Poky Portneuf Paddle meeting at noon today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a Move and Shout exercise class at 5 p.m. at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1071 Renee Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Idaho Skin Institute, 147 W. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck, hosts free skin cancer screenings on the first Tuesday of the month from 5 to 6:15 p.m.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Portneuf Medical Center will host an Ear Nose & Throat Panel today. This seminar is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; presentation begins at 6 p.m. To reserve a seat, visit portneuf.org or call 208-239-2033.
Today & Wednesday
• The film “Underwater” will be showing at 7 p.m. today and Wednesday at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to isucinema.com.
Wednesday
• Throughout the day Wednesday, Gentle Family Dentistry, 350 E. Cedar St., will offer people in need a free exam or dental service — such as an X-ray, extraction or filling. Anyone interested in receiving free care should call 208-233-2525 or visit holmdentalpocatello.com for more information.
• There will be a special Pocatello Development Authority meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair Committee will meet at noon Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will meet for a luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday at the Clarion Inn. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. Lunch is $12. The group will be hearing a presentation from Dr. Thom Hasenpflug from the Idaho State-Civic Symphony. Membership to the organization is $25 per year. If you have questions or are new to the group and plan on attending, call Roger Wheeler at 208-237-5010 or Judy Liday at 208-317-6664.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Arthritis Autoimmune Support Group will begin meeting the first Wednesday of every month from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library in Pocatello. The group aims to create a safe place to meet individuals in your area who have arthritis and can relate to what you are going through. For more information, contact Carol at 208-244-4175 or Sherry at 208-380-9527.
• Silver Key Benefits will host its free monthly educational event regarding what Medicare means for you at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call Cristie Stone at 208-220-3715 or Shelbi Ferdinand at 208-318-8142.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Life, Inc at 640 Pershing Ave. Before the confidential support group meeting is a class covering various aspects of mental health from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Portneuf Valley Quilters’ Guild monthly meeting will be held Wednesday at Quail Ridge, 797 Hospital Way in Pocatello. Socializing starts at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. This month’s topic is Sewing Ergonomics. Call Marian at 208 254 3978 for more information.
