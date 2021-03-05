Today
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity, and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• The ELF Project will host a motor parade to celebrate and support Cally Carlson at 4:30 p.m. today in the Ross Park swimming pool parking lot in Pocatello. Help show Cally that the community loves her and recognizes her long battle with cancer. Decorating your car is welcome but not needed.
• First Friday Art Walk takes place in downtown Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. today. Enjoy some great shopping, art, live music and dining specials. Admission is free.
• Alexa Sluder will perform starting at 7 p.m. today at Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
• Byers and Gordon will perform live from 7 to 10 p.m. today at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St.
• The Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a comedy open mic night today. Registration is at 7 p.m., and the show runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is free, and anyone is welcome to sign up. Must be 21 or older to enter.
• The choirs of Idaho State University will present the ISU Choirs Mid-Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m. today, livestreamed from the Jensen Grand Concert Hall. The performance can be viewed at youtu.be/kc_0nRPTU-Y.
• Gypsie Moon will perform at 8 p.m. today at Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Almost Famous will perform starting at 9 p.m. today and Saturday at Rumor’s Pub, 2227 Garrett Way in Pocatello.
Saturday
• Strings Attached will perform from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Party Barn, 1800 Garrett Way, Suite 3, in Pocatello will host a grand opening open house from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Come on by and check out all of the fun. They will have games, screens, dance floor and more going for everyone.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a wine pairing event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be five wines served with five courses. Cost is $40 per person. Call 208-233-1322 to reserve your spot.
• Henry Gonzalez with his new band, Coming Home, will perform starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
