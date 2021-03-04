Today
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
Friday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity, and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• The ELF Project will host a motor parade to celebrate and support Cally Carlson at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Ross Park swimming pool parking lot in Pocatello. Help show Cally that the community loves her and recognizes her long battle with cancer. Decorating your car is welcome but not needed.
• First Friday Art Walk takes place in downtown Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy some great shopping, art, live music and dining specials. Admission is free.
• Alexa Sluder will perform starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
• Byers and Gordon will perform live from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St.
• The Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a comedy open mic night on Friday. Registration is at 7 p.m., and the show runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is free, and anyone is welcome to sign up. Must be 21 or older to enter.
• The choirs of Idaho State University will present the ISU Choirs Mid-Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, livestreamed from the Jensen Grand Concert Hall. The performance can be viewed at youtu.be/kc_0nRPTU-Y.
• Gypsie Moon will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• Almost Famous will perform starting at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Rumor's Pub, 2227 Garrett Way in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.