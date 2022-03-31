Today
• AARP Tax Aide is doing taxes today from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck, and at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will host an event for International Transgender Day of Visibility at 7 p.m. today at the UU Meeting House at 426 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello. Speakers include Rowan Ashley, Jodi Dunn and Jess Attebery. The gathering is available both online via Zoom.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
• Almost Famous will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. today at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Today-Saturday
• “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will play at 7 p.m. today, at 9 p.m. Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• April’s First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in downtown Pocatello. Come stroll through shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head will provide swing dance lessons with a mix of country swing, two-step and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. From 10 p.m. to midnight they will be playing a mix of country and rock music to practice the dance steps for the remainder of the evening. Classes are free and open to all ages.
• Soul Sugar will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Friday at Duffy’s Tavern, 1304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
