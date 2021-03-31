Today
• Wanderlust Craft Beer & Wine, 1799 Hurley Drive in Pocatello, will host its March Wine Tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. today. Cost is $12 for five pours.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Sing us a song, play an instrument, tell a joke or read a poem.
Thursday
• The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at noon Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Zoo Idaho will host its Climate Change Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Engage in fun climate science. Investigate how climate change is affecting Idaho’s ecosystems and industries. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2Paxek2. Advanced registration is required.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Both meetings will take place in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
