Today
• Lookout Credit Union is hosting its annual Member Appreciation Ski Night from 5 to 9 p.m. today at Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom. The credit union will cover the cost of the ticket. Members are responsible for concessions and/or equipment rentals. Members must show proof of membership using a debit/credit card, statement or the app.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night starting at 7 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Sing a song, play an instrument, tell a joke or read a poem.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ Bingo and karaoke night today. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m. with karaoke to follow at 10 p.m.
Thursday
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
