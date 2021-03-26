Today
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity, and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. today. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• Strings Attached will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Goody’s Pub, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• LuAnne Berry will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• Pocatello Christian Outreach Center will host a “Loads of Love” mass food distribution event starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Food will be given away until it’s gone.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Pocatello Elks Lodge, Lookout Credit Union and Historic Downtown Pocatello will host the annual Easter Egg Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Pavilion. 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Eggs will be available while supplies last.
• The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a Quad-a-Thon — which includes pool, horseshoes, cornhole and darts — on Saturday. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., and play starts at noon. There will be food, spirits, a raffle, cash prizes and more. Call or text 208-241-6501 for details.
• Gold’s Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive in Pocatello, will host an Easter Egg Dive from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Kids will be diving for Easter eggs. Admission is free for gym members and $3 per child for non-members. There will be prizes and giveaways.
• Comedian Alex Velluto will perform starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $47 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3sf9n0B. Tickets include dinner catered by Diablas Kitchen. The show is rated PG.
• Unbroken will perform starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
Saturday & Sunday
• The 2021 Southeast Idaho Gem and Mineral show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Bannock County Event Center, 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello. Admission is $2 and free for kids 12 and under.
Sunday
• “News of the World” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Face coverings will be required for entrance and social distancing will be in effect. For more information, go to www.isucinema.com. Note that on Sundays, the Bengal Theater entrance on Eighth Avenue is the only building entrance open.
