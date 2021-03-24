Today
• Idaho State University Honors College students will be registering potential blood stem cell and bone marrow donors from 3 to 6 p.m. today in the Rendezvous Center on the ISU campus. Registrants must be in good health, ages 18 to 44 and be willing to donate to patients in need.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• Jazz band The Dewdroppers will perform starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
