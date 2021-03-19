Today
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity, and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host bingo night today. Bar opens at 5 p.m. Food service begins at 6 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. today.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will host a virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. today. The concert links will be shared the night of the show at the Idaho State Civic Symphony website www.thesymphony.us.
• Strings Attached will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Touch of Grey will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• It’s Bass Night at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, starting at 9 p.m. today.
• The RELYX will perform starting at 9 p.m. today at the Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Pressbox Sports Bar, 1257 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a celebration of life for Greg “Smitty” Smith from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
• The bands Mantis Caravan, Outlaw Stiffs and Depth of Deception will perform starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Saturday Night Live featuring Rob Gregg, the Guitar Man, starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host a M&M Paint Party from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The event will be hosted in the loft with up to 25 participants. Contact Margo or Michell to pre-register: margito4859@gmail.com or michelleday2109@yahoo.com
Sunday
• Club Charleys, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host St. Patrick’s Day Drag Brunch starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 at the door.
• ISU’s Bengal Theater will open Sunday with the Oscar-nominated movie “Promising Young Woman,” showing at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Face coverings will be required for entrance, and social distancing will be in effect. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.