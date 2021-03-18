Today
• The Pocatello City Council will hold three meetings in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall today: a special meeting at 2 p.m., a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m.
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a “Just for Fun” wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. Cost is $10 for five pours with special pricing on wine by the glass/bottle.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will host a wine pairing at 6:30 p.m. today. Cost is $40 per person. Call 208-233-1322 to reserve your spot.
• Richard Blair will perform starting at 7 p.m. today at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
Friday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity, and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host bingo night on Friday. Bar opens at 5 p.m. Food service begins at 6 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
• Strings Attached will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Touch of Grey will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• It’s Bass Night at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
• The RELYX will perform starting at 9 p.m. Friday at the Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
