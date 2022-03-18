Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• “Addams Family 2” is showing at the Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union at 7 p.m. today. In an attempt to grow closer as a family, the Addams clan embarks on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Today & Saturday
• The Kandy Lane Spring Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St. There will be handmade crafts, art, antiques, collectibles, Easter gifts, spring decor, coffee, sweets and more.
• The annual “Chrome in the Dome” event takes place from 2 to 9 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Admission is $5 per person for those over 12 years old.
• Fans of the 1990s British TV comedy “Jeeves & Wooster” should make sure to catch The Westside Players’ current production of “Jeeves At Sea” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. There’s no meal option with this show. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at westsideplayers.org.
• Country/classic rock band Whiskey Hangover will perform live from 8 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in UPRR brick building 59, south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton Overpass. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.
• Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom will host its annual Monster Dummy Jump starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. Dummies mounted on skis or snowboards will cruise down the hill and launch from a massive jump, with points awarded to entries for big air, style, staying on course, staying intact and proximity to a landing target. The entrance fee is $15 per dummy. Prizes will be awarded.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host the Shamrock Throwdown (amateur armwrestling) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Entry fee is $30. Register at renegadearmwrestling.ticketleap.com.
• Best By Yesterday will be doing an acoustic gig indoors starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello
• Idaho State-Civic Symphony’s POPS Concert with the Music City Hit-Makers is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. For tickets, go to www.idahostatetickets.com or call 282-3595. More information is at www.thesymphony.us.
• Country singer Neal McCoy will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall. Tickets are $29, $39 and $49 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
Saturday & Sunday
• Load’em in the Dark will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Come watch team roping and barrel racing.
