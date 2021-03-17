Today
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. today at 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Party Barn, 1800 Garrett Way, Suite. 3, in Pocatello will host a St. Patrick’s Day Party for all ages from 4 to 9 p.m. today. They will have green lights and snacks, St. Patrick’s Day games, music and trivia. No alcohol.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration today with the new Witte Irish Red Ale, live music with Henry Gonzalez from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. followed by open mic featuring Jarid Greene from 8:30 p.m. to close. Their patio is open.
• The Oasis, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host DJ Bingo at 7 p.m. today followed by karaoke starting at 9 p.m.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ Bingo and karaoke today. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m. with karaoke to follow at 10 p.m.
• Club Charleys, 331 E Center St, Pocatello, will host game night and karaoke starting at 8 p.m. today.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will hold three meetings in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall on Thursday: a special meeting at 2 p.m., a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m.
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a “Just for Fun” wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $10 for five pours with special pricing on wine by the glass/bottle.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will host a wine pairing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $40 per person. Call 208-233-1322 to reserve your spot.
• Richard Blair will perform starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
