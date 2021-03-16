Today
• The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Library Board will meet at 4 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• My World Discovery Museum, inside Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, will host a St. Patty’s STEM Excursion from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Activities include a scavenger hunt, catapult making, color experimentation and Irish step-dancing. Cost is $10 per explorer. Recommended ages are 5 to 15. An adult is required with signed up explorers (adult is free). Purchase tickets at myworlddiscovery.org or in-person at the museum. Advanced purchase required.
• The Sister Cities Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
Wednesday
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Party Barn, 1800 Garrett Way, Suite. 3, in Pocatello will host a St. Patrick’s Day Party for all ages from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. They will have green lights and snacks, St. Patrick’s Day games, music and trivia. No alcohol.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• The Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ Bingo and karaoke on Wednesday. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m. with karaoke to follow at 10 p.m.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.