Today
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• ISU’s College of Technology will host STEM-UP for K-5 Learners from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Students will have the opportunity to visit with faculty and college students, participate in hands-on activities, and enter a drawing for a drone. Enter on the north side of the building.
• Drop into the Idaho Museum of Natural History (located next to the Pond Student Union on ISU’s campus) today from 6 to 8 p.m., and join ISU Professor Brandon Peecook for a behind-the-scenes look at the museum's bird collections.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo and karaoke every Wednesday. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m., and karaoke starts at 10 p.m.
Today-Friday
• "Addams Family 2" is showing at the Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union at 7 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. In an attempt to grow closer as a family, the Addams clan embarks on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Thursday
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, is celebrating St. Patrick's Day by offering a free beer to customers who show up wearing a kilt between 3 and 9 p.m. Thursday.
• East Idaho Credit Union, 1700 Hurley Drive, will host the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• The Kandy Lane Spring Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St. There will be handmade crafts, art, antiques, collectibles, Easter gifts, spring decor, coffee, sweets and more.
