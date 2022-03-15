• The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Library Board will meet at 4 p.m. today at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. today.
Wednesday
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• ISU’s College of Technology will host STEM-UP for K-5 Learners from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Students will have the opportunity to visit with faculty and college students, participate in hands-on activities, and enter a drawing for a drone. Enter on the north side of the building.
• Drop into the Idaho Museum of Natural History (located next to the Pond Student Union on ISU’s campus) this Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., and join ISU Professor Brandon Peecook for a behind-the-scenes look at the museum's bird collections.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo and karaoke every Wednesday. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m., and karaoke starts at 10 p.m.
Wednesday-Friday
• "Addams Family 2" is showing at the Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. In an attempt to grow closer as a family, the Addams clan embarks on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.